2017 Kawasaki sxr 1500
I have a brand-new with 0 hours on it ski for sale , I had the dealership install a hour meter on it . Has never been put in the water , also have a brand new Triton trailer it's on if needed . Before it's asked why I'm selling , I'm recovering from shoulder surgery and it's going to be a lot longer than I expected to heal and be able to ride . So instead of having it sit I'm sure someone could get some use out of it .
Asking 9800.00 , that's no dealer fees or set up . If your wanting the trailer as well ad 900.00 . Like I said everything is brand new and never put in the water .
Ski kit is located in central Florida .
