pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:25 PM #1
    1Psyco
    1Psyco is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    O-Town
    Age
    48
    Posts
    36

    2017 Kawasaki sxr 1500

    I have a brand-new with 0 hours on it ski for sale , I had the dealership install a hour meter on it . Has never been put in the water , also have a brand new Triton trailer it's on if needed . Before it's asked why I'm selling , I'm recovering from shoulder surgery and it's going to be a lot longer than I expected to heal and be able to ride . So instead of having it sit I'm sure someone could get some use out of it .

    Asking 9800.00 , that's no dealer fees or set up . If your wanting the trailer as well ad 900.00 . Like I said everything is brand new and never put in the water .

    Ski kit is located in central Florida .

    Last edited by 1Psyco; Today at 02:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:38 PM #2
    1Psyco
    1Psyco is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    O-Town
    Age
    48
    Posts
    36

    2017 Kawasaki sxr 1500

    Pic added
    Last edited by 1Psyco; Today at 02:40 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (4 members and 5 guests)

  1. 2Smoker,
  2. cman,
  3. critracer,
  4. faxon

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 