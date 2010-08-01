|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Looking for a fully ported High HP 650 or 750 to go in a x2
Either or Opitions:
1. Would like a plug and play ready to rip extreme 650cc engine (stock electronics not needed but if has high performance electronics/ignition would be ideal)
2. A semi modded/ported 750 complete with all needed electronics.
Not sure if my budget is enough with a maximum of only $1250. Bit since this is a unplaned, non budgeted purchase since my stock 650 decided to quit, and do so with a high a level of ****ishness, i dont have alot of alternative options.
Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 02:26 PM.
Reason: In not so good with words and all...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules