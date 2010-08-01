pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:23 PM #1
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is offline
    PWCToday Newbie vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    36
    Posts
    35

    Looking for a fully ported High HP 650 or 750 to go in a x2

    Either or Opitions:
    1. Would like a plug and play ready to rip extreme 650cc engine (stock electronics not needed but if has high performance electronics/ignition would be ideal)
    2. A semi modded/ported 750 complete with all needed electronics.

    Not sure if my budget is enough with a maximum of only $1250. Bit since this is a unplaned, non budgeted purchase since my stock 650 decided to quit, and do so with a high a level of ****ishness, i dont have alot of alternative options.
    Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 02:26 PM. Reason: In not so good with words and all...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 