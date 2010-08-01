|
|
-
VX110 Stator replacement
It looks like I have a bad stator on my 05 VX110 Sport. Everything I have read say to remove the engine from the hull to access the Stator cover. I did see an old thread where they were able to remove only the front two engine mount bolts, lift the engine slightly and remove / replace the stator and then lower the engine back in place.
I pulled the air box out, and it looks like I can easily get to the bolts as it sits. What am I missing? I see two lower bolts near the motor mounts and then 4 around the top of the cover.... Will the exhaust stop me from being able to remove these?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules