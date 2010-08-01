|
Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color
I need the side bumpers/Rails that go down each side of the ski.
would prefer black or purple.
Let me know what you have. thanks
Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color
Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color
its a 1995. do they differ much per year?
Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper
What year?
Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color
Pm replied to. Not sure if they differ or not honestly.
Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color
Also the side bumpers on VXR's and WR's are the same as a WRlll, I have used those before and cut them to length, most of those were black which is the only color that does not disintegrate in the sun
