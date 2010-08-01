pxctoday

  Today, 11:02 AM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    I dream skis Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    25
    Posts
    543

    Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color

    I need the side bumpers/Rails that go down each side of the ski.
    would prefer black or purple.

    Let me know what you have. thanks
  Today, 11:08 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,217

    Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color

    What year?

  Today, 11:11 AM #3
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    I dream skis Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    25
    Posts
    543

    Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color

    Quote Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper View Post
    What year?
    its a 1995. do they differ much per year?
  Today, 11:54 AM #4
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,217

    Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color

    Pm replied to. Not sure if they differ or not honestly.

  Today, 01:14 PM #5
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,879

    Re: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color

    Also the side bumpers on VXR's and WR's are the same as a WRlll, I have used those before and cut them to length, most of those were black which is the only color that does not disintegrate in the sun
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
