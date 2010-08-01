Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 543 Waverunner 3 Side Trim Bumpers ...Any Color I need the side bumpers/Rails that go down each side of the ski.

would prefer black or purple.



What year?

Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper
What year?

Also the side bumpers on VXR's and WR's are the same as a WRlll, I have used those before and cut them to length, most of those were black which is the only color that does not disintegrate in the sun

