Hello everyone, I've been having problems but can't work it out. My carbs flood when I let the ski idle and then bogs and cuts off. If I'm on the throttle and not ideling it's fine. Carbs have been rebuilt as well. Also when the ski is cold it starts with the fuel tap on but then it is hot i have to put the fuel tap to off until it starts and uses some fuel til it stops bogging and then I put the fuel tap on then go. Any help is much appreciated! Thanks

Re: seadoo hx problems Welcome to the site.



When you rebuilt the carbs, did you replace the needle and seats? Did you change the needle arm springs?



Sounds like your needle and seats are leaking either from being bad, or maybe you have the wrong needle arm spring, and too low pop off.



Could be something else. You need to pull the carbs, and inspect.

