Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Roleez replacment tire? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location Canada Posts 51 Roleez replacment tire? I have the 49cm roolez tires. One tire is cut and bad. Any suggestions where I can find a cheap replacement? Unless someone has spare tire they want to sell me.



Roleez 49cm 120kg







I found this on amazon. It says it's R8" which is a bit larger then roolez

https://www.amazon.com/Nanco-Slick-B.../dp/B007U1S49Q Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) MrIgor Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules