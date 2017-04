Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rave valve bellows spring #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 37 Posts 395 Rave valve bellows spring Anybody have a fool proof way to reinstall the spring in the pic? This is a total PITA!!51486979002__B27EFC70-E0B5-4A22-A046-EDA6366F6DFF.JPG '93 701 X2

'88 750 X2 project Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules