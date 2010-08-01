|
ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi
Looking for an x2 hull it doesn't have to have anything on it. It just needs to be in decent shape.
PWCToday Regular
Re: ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi
Not interested in shipping huh? Ive got a pretty nice hull in Virginia beach. No papers though
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
Re: ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi
Probably not unless I can't find one near by.
