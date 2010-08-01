pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:54 PM #1
    ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi

    Looking for an x2 hull it doesn't have to have anything on it. It just needs to be in decent shape.
  2. Today, 11:02 PM #2
    Re: ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi

    Not interested in shipping huh? Ive got a pretty nice hull in Virginia beach. No papers though

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
  3. Today, 11:07 PM #3
    Re: ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi

    Probably not unless I can't find one near by.
