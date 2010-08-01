Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2009 Location Northern Wisconsin Age 29 Posts 78 ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi Looking for an x2 hull it doesn't have to have anything on it. It just needs to be in decent shape. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 33 Posts 65 Re: ISO Kawsaski X2 Hull near northern wi Not interested in shipping huh? Ive got a pretty nice hull in Virginia beach. No papers though



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk

