pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:43 PM #1
    roundup
    roundup is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Roundup
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1

    Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild

    Hello, I am rebuilding a 2001 Yamaha Gp 1200r and was wondering if I buy a piston and ring kit 1mm over do I need to get the cylinders bored?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:01 PM #2
    mase911j
    mase911j is online now
    PWCToday Regular mase911j's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    33
    Posts
    65

    Re: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild

    If it isnt already bored out, then yes...

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:05 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,182

    Re: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild

    NO.....the 1200r is the power valve style 1200. They are a plated cylinder. They have no boreable sleeve in stock form. They can be sleeved, then bored. Us Chrome does a nice replate for a reasonable fee.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 