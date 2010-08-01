Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Roundup Age 32 Posts 1 Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild Hello, I am rebuilding a 2001 Yamaha Gp 1200r and was wondering if I buy a piston and ring kit 1mm over do I need to get the cylinders bored? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 33 Posts 65 Re: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild If it isnt already bored out, then yes...



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,182 Re: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild NO.....the 1200r is the power valve style 1200. They are a plated cylinder. They have no boreable sleeve in stock form. They can be sleeved, then bored. Us Chrome does a nice replate for a reasonable fee. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules