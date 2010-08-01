|
Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild
Hello, I am rebuilding a 2001 Yamaha Gp 1200r and was wondering if I buy a piston and ring kit 1mm over do I need to get the cylinders bored?
Re: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild
If it isnt already bored out, then yes...
Re: Yamaha Gp 1200r rebuild
NO.....the 1200r is the power valve style 1200. They are a plated cylinder. They have no boreable sleeve in stock form. They can be sleeved, then bored. Us Chrome does a nice replate for a reasonable fee.
