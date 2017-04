Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 superjet so cal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Oc Age 32 Posts 69 1999 superjet so cal 1999 superjet runs great professionally painted

Ca title in hand

701

Factory b pipe

Jetworks one way valve

twin 44 BN carbs

Skat trade impeller

Ocean pro top loader

Blowsion d cut carbon fiber ride plate

Blowsion billet pole mount

Blowsion quick turn

Blowsion bearing stteerng kit

Umi bars

Umi billet trigger throttle

Odi lock on grips

Riva racing billet gas cap

Blowsion billet exhaust tip

Shortened pole

Bilge pump

Atlantis quick connect wash out

New parts ;

Hydro turf

Battery

Ocean pro vortex filters

Primer

Jetworks eyelets

Jetworks water exit fittings



$5000 obo



