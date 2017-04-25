pxctoday

  Today, 06:20 PM #1
    air blair
    Super chicken start stop. What's the easiest/cheapest way to fix




  Today, 08:26 PM #2
    SpaceCowboy
    Re: Super chicken start stop. What's the easiest/cheapest way to fix

    I'd almost be willing to bet any 650/750 start stop buttons would work...you check the diagram?
