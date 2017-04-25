Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Super chicken start stop. What's the easiest/cheapest way to fix #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2009 Location lakeport, Mi Age 42 Posts 1,434 Super chicken start stop. What's the easiest/cheapest way to fix





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk its your world im just livin in it. livin it. Go big or go small just have fun and be safe #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2011 Location Belleville Age 33 Posts 662 Re: Super chicken start stop. What's the easiest/cheapest way to fix I'd almost be willing to bet any 650/750 start stop buttons would work...you check the diagram? Current build 93 x2 stock graphics



Rad Dudes surf brace w/Ebox, Rad Dudes oil fill block off kit with primer hole, Rad Dudes aluminum engine cradle, Accusteer, fly bars, 750cc big pin bottom small pin top, ADA head, single SBN46, sxr prop 9/16, TBM pump stuffer, dual cooling mod, factory head pipe 650sx chamber, Westcoast exhaust mani, flow control valve, finger throttle, Rule 500 bilge, 1.5 chop, PJS waterbox

