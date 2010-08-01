Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Installing speakers - 2 holes to be drilled - advice? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location OH Posts 1 Installing speakers - 2 holes to be drilled - advice? I purchased an after market motorcycle speaker system from Shark Audio. It comes with a single bolt mount - I need to drill two holes into my side panels (near rear-view mirror). This isn't the hull, its a removable side panel (which i cant get off) that is fairly thin. Its above the main hull, and below the topside part that opens/closes to get to your front storage.



2016 Yamaha VX Cruiser HO.



Advice for drilling this hole that won't crack this side panel? Has anyone drilled before? I just thought i would ask before I just take a normal drill bit and have-at-it.





https://www.sharkmotorcycleaudio.com...er-output.html



Much thanks!



-DP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) boobkinos Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules