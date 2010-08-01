I purchased an after market motorcycle speaker system from Shark Audio. It comes with a single bolt mount - I need to drill two holes into my side panels (near rear-view mirror). This isn't the hull, its a removable side panel (which i cant get off) that is fairly thin. Its above the main hull, and below the topside part that opens/closes to get to your front storage.

2016 Yamaha VX Cruiser HO.

Advice for drilling this hole that won't crack this side panel? Has anyone drilled before? I just thought i would ask before I just take a normal drill bit and have-at-it.


https://www.sharkmotorcycleaudio.com...er-output.html

Much thanks!

-DP