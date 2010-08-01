|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Corrective lenses while riding.
I've been curious what guys are using while ripping around on the lake. I used contact lenses last year which worked fairly well, never lost a lens. But I often get water behind my lens which can make things a little challenging to see for a few seconds. Goggles help, but don't always do it. Maybe I have ill-fitting lenses but I'm curious of any alternatives that guys may be using while on the water.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Corrective lenses while riding.
I wear corrective, wrap around, biker style glasses. Tinted dark, polarized. These are the ones I have.....http://www.libertysport.com/eyewear/...l#.WP-YuJXSn3g
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Myself
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules