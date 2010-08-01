pxctoday

  Today, 02:16 PM #1
    Muffin
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    29
    Posts
    393
    Corrective lenses while riding.

    I've been curious what guys are using while ripping around on the lake. I used contact lenses last year which worked fairly well, never lost a lens. But I often get water behind my lens which can make things a little challenging to see for a few seconds. Goggles help, but don't always do it. Maybe I have ill-fitting lenses but I'm curious of any alternatives that guys may be using while on the water.
  Today, 02:43 PM #2
    Myself
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,179

    Re: Corrective lenses while riding.

    I wear corrective, wrap around, biker style glasses. Tinted dark, polarized. These are the ones I have.....http://www.libertysport.com/eyewear/...l#.WP-YuJXSn3g
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
