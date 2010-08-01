Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Corrective lenses while riding. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 393 Blog Entries 1 Corrective lenses while riding. I've been curious what guys are using while ripping around on the lake. I used contact lenses last year which worked fairly well, never lost a lens. But I often get water behind my lens which can make things a little challenging to see for a few seconds. Goggles help, but don't always do it. Maybe I have ill-fitting lenses but I'm curious of any alternatives that guys may be using while on the water. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,179 Re: Corrective lenses while riding. I wear corrective, wrap around, biker style glasses. Tinted dark, polarized. These are the ones I have.....http://www.libertysport.com/eyewear/...l#.WP-YuJXSn3g http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



