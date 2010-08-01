|
650SC intake grate
Hi. Fairly new to this forum. Does anyone have or know where I can get a "scoop" intake grate for my 1995 Sport Cruiser? Factory one just split and was told to get a scoop for better hookup. Thanks.
Re: 650SC intake grate
Yes, you can order a brand new scoop grate directly from Jet Dynamics. They are approximately $200 shipped.
