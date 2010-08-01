pxctoday

  Today, 01:15 PM #1
rmv42158
    650SC intake grate

    Hi. Fairly new to this forum. Does anyone have or know where I can get a "scoop" intake grate for my 1995 Sport Cruiser? Factory one just split and was told to get a scoop for better hookup. Thanks.
  Today, 02:13 PM #2
Matt Jones
    Re: 650SC intake grate

    Yes, you can order a brand new scoop grate directly from Jet Dynamics. They are approximately $200 shipped.
