Hi. Fairly new to this forum. Does anyone have or know where I can get a "scoop" intake grate for my 1995 Sport Cruiser? Factory one just split and was told to get a scoop for better hookup. Thanks.

Yes, you can order a brand new scoop grate directly from Jet Dynamics. They are approximately $200 shipped.

