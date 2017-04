Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Oil block off? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Gurnee,IL Posts 1 Oil block off? I am very new to this and got a 94 Seadoo GTX recently. The guy I got it from wasn't sure if the oil injection was still hooked up or not. How can I test for this or how can I tell if the oil block off was done. Thanks for any help.



look under the carbs...do you see an oil pump or a small cover. google what one looks like for a 657.

