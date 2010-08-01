Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Solas 14/19 impeller for a 650sx, NIB 185 shipped. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 414 New Solas 14/19 impeller for a 650sx, NIB 185 shipped. Don't need it. Pm me if interested. If you not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 9-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph!



