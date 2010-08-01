pxctoday

Thread: 650sx & 750 x2

    nebraska650
    650sx & 750 x2

    I have a selection of stock and aftermarket parts from my 650SX build and a 750 X2 I parted out. Prices are shipped, and OBO as usual. Parts are located in Omaha, NE if you are local. PayPal as gift or add 3%. Ask any questions, and I'll try best to answer within a day.


    1989 650SX All these items are mostly stock, except the flame arrestors I tried out before doing a BP 750 swap.


    Silver Diverter Manifold - $40
    28mm Keihin & Pump (running when removed) - $20
    Stock Intake Grate - $10
    K&N single carb F/A - $25
    Westcoast F/A with two notches (should still bolt up) - $35
    650 Bedplate (dirty) - $20


    1987 750 X2 Someone had built a nice BP750 X2 with some parts for top end.

    Westcoast a/m fuel tank, straps, and pickup - $175
    Ocean Pro skegged ride plate - $75
    Westcoast Exhaust (cut pretty short) - $200
    Nice Solas KA-SC-K 15-20 - $140 or trade for a clean 13/18 or 9/17 for my 750 swapped 650
    Aluminum Bars - $30
    Stock Steering - $40
    Gas Door - $15


    Hull, hood, driveshaft, and cables still together, no title.


    More parts to come, but things I don't have:

    Lanyard start stop
    Motors
    ebox
    Other A/M exhaust
    Last edited by nebraska650; Today at 07:42 AM.
    1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/Red
    1991 Kawasaki 650 SX - Stock - White/Blue
