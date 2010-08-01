Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx & 750 x2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 53 650sx & 750 x2 I have a selection of stock and aftermarket parts from my 650SX build and a 750 X2 I parted out. Prices are shipped, and OBO as usual. Parts are located in Omaha, NE if you are local. PayPal as gift or add 3%. Ask any questions, and I'll try best to answer within a day.





1989 650SX All these items are mostly stock, except the flame arrestors I tried out before doing a BP 750 swap.





Silver Diverter Manifold - $40

28mm Keihin & Pump (running when removed) - $20

Stock Intake Grate - $10

K&N single carb F/A - $25

Westcoast F/A with two notches (should still bolt up) - $35

650 Bedplate (dirty) - $20





1987 750 X2 Someone had built a nice BP750 X2 with some parts for top end.



Westcoast a/m fuel tank, straps, and pickup - $175

Ocean Pro skegged ride plate - $75

Westcoast Exhaust (cut pretty short) - $200

Nice Solas KA-SC-K 15-20 - $140 or trade for a clean 13/18 or 9/17 for my 750 swapped 650

Aluminum Bars - $30

Stock Steering - $40

Gas Door - $15





Hull, hood, driveshaft, and cables still together, no title.





More parts to come, but things I don't have:



Lanyard start stop

Motors

ebox

Other A/M exhaust Attached Images FullSizeRender.jpg (45.8 KB, 1 views)

FullSizeRender.jpg (45.8 KB, 1 views) IMG_2042.jpg (149.6 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2042.jpg (149.6 KB, 2 views) IMG_2045.jpg (119.3 KB, 4 views)

IMG_2045.jpg (119.3 KB, 4 views) IMG_2046.jpg (99.6 KB, 3 views)

IMG_2046.jpg (99.6 KB, 3 views) IMG_2047.jpg (116.7 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2047.jpg (116.7 KB, 2 views) IMG_2048.jpg (107.3 KB, 3 views)

IMG_2048.jpg (107.3 KB, 3 views) IMG_2049.jpg (100.9 KB, 3 views)

IMG_2049.jpg (100.9 KB, 3 views) IMG_2051.jpg (98.8 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2051.jpg (98.8 KB, 2 views) IMG_2052.jpg (214.8 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2052.jpg (214.8 KB, 2 views) IMG_2053.jpg (224.8 KB, 3 views) Last edited by nebraska650; Today at 07:42 AM . 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/ Red

1991 Kawasaki 650 SX - Stock - White/ Blue Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules