Thread: 650sx & 750 x2

I have a selection of stock and aftermarket parts from my 650SX build and a 750 X2 I parted out. Prices are shipped, and OBO as usual. Parts are located in Omaha, NE if you are local. PayPal as gift or add 3%. Ask any questions, and I'll try best to answer within a day.
1989 650SX All these items are mostly stock, except the flame arrestors I tried out before doing a BP 750 swap.
Silver Diverter Manifold - $40
28mm Keihin & Pump (running when removed) - $20
Stock Intake Grate - $10
K&N single carb F/A - $25
Westcoast F/A with two notches (should still bolt up) - $35
650 Bedplate (dirty) - $20
1987 750 X2 Someone had built a nice BP750 X2 with some parts for top end.
Westcoast a/m fuel tank, straps, and pickup - $175
Ocean Pro skegged ride plate - $75
Westcoast Exhaust (cut pretty short) - $200
Nice Solas KA-SC-K 15-20 - $140 or trade for a clean 13/18 or 9/17 for my 750 swapped 650
Aluminum Bars - $30
Stock Steering - $40
Gas Door - $15
Hull, hood, driveshaft, and cables still together, no title.
More parts to come, but things I don't have:
Lanyard start stop
Motors
ebox
Other A/M exhaust