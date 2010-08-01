pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:59 PM #1
    tybenhy
    tybenhy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie tybenhy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    Winter Haven, FL
    Posts
    9

    what is this water box out of?

    Hi guys I bought an old super jet hull that had a few extra parts with it. One of the parts was this water box. Way too big to be superjet. Can anyone identify what it might be out of and what it would be worth? Its in great shape.
    Thanks! -Ty

    IMG_5697.JPGIMG_5696.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:09 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,912

    Re: what is this water box out of?

    Looks like a Blaster waterbox to me, but then again I am no Yamahaha guy
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 