PWCToday Newbie
what is this water box out of?
Hi guys I bought an old super jet hull that had a few extra parts with it. One of the parts was this water box. Way too big to be superjet. Can anyone identify what it might be out of and what it would be worth? Its in great shape.
Thanks! -Ty
IMG_5697.JPGIMG_5696.JPG
Attention *****
Re: what is this water box out of?
Looks like a Blaster waterbox to me, but then again I am no Yamahaha guy
