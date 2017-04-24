pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:57 PM #1
    rollncoal
    rollncoal is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    Athens, GA
    Posts
    27

    help identifying js550 shafts and bearing carriers

    I thought all js550 shafts and bearing carriers were the same until 1990 when they went to the sx style .. but.. not exactly sure what I have here they are from a couple of frankenskis. Shaft lengths look the same, both have 6 splines, but something about the splines look different (or maybe are damaged?) and an impellor will slide right on one but not the other. OD in the spline area appears to measure the same. One shaft is larger in diameter in the "non functional" area, looks more like a 440 shaft diameter. I thought all 300s and 440s had threaded impellers, not splined.. In addition, the bearing housings are different and one is mounted a plate - guessing this is a homemade js to sx hull conversion plate? I am guessing one of these is a 440 carrier and the other a 550 carrier.. are these interchangeable?

    Any help appreciated..

    IMG_20170424_214136179[1].jpgIMG_20170424_214303305[1].jpgIMG_20170424_214312806[1].jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:54 AM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,570

    Re: help identifying js550 shafts and bearing carriers

    same 550 shafts.one may have been machined down.popular mod back then.
    the plate looks homemade so who knows!
    splines are probably just worn and 440/550 bearing carriers are identical.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 