Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: help identifying js550 shafts and bearing carriers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Athens, GA Posts 27 help identifying js550 shafts and bearing carriers I thought all js550 shafts and bearing carriers were the same until 1990 when they went to the sx style .. but.. not exactly sure what I have here they are from a couple of frankenskis. Shaft lengths look the same, both have 6 splines, but something about the splines look different (or maybe are damaged?) and an impellor will slide right on one but not the other. OD in the spline area appears to measure the same. One shaft is larger in diameter in the "non functional" area, looks more like a 440 shaft diameter. I thought all 300s and 440s had threaded impellers, not splined.. In addition, the bearing housings are different and one is mounted a plate - guessing this is a homemade js to sx hull conversion plate? I am guessing one of these is a 440 carrier and the other a 550 carrier.. are these interchangeable?



Any help appreciated..



IMG_20170424_214136179[1].jpgIMG_20170424_214303305[1].jpgIMG_20170424_214312806[1].jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,570 Re: help identifying js550 shafts and bearing carriers same 550 shafts.one may have been machined down.popular mod back then.

the plate looks homemade so who knows!

