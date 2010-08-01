pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:54 PM #1
    Seadooskidoo
    Seadooskidoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Pennsylvania
    Age
    21
    Posts
    12

    Jetting specs for 94 xp 657x with choke plates deleted and prok multifit air filters

    Hey guys if anyone can help looking for some specs on jetting specs for my 94 xp 657x dual mikuni 38s, choke plates are deleted prok multifit air filters. Also what should my pop off be adjusting it down do 17psi while waiting for new rotary valve cover from sbt. Also converted all electrics to 95 xp 720 so stator is 4 wire. If anyone could get back to me by tomorrow after noon that'd be great plan on putting carbs on tomorrow after part arrives thanks!
  Yesterday, 09:00 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,424

    Re: Jetting specs for 94 xp 657x with choke plates deleted and prok multifit air filt

    Do you have a brace that ties the carbs back to the engine ??
