Jetting specs for 94 xp 657x with choke plates deleted and prok multifit air filters

Hey guys if anyone can help looking for some specs on jetting specs for my 94 xp 657x dual mikuni 38s, choke plates are deleted prok multifit air filters. Also what should my pop off be adjusting it down do 17psi while waiting for new rotary valve cover from sbt. Also converted all electrics to 95 xp 720 so stator is 4 wire. If anyone could get back to me by tomorrow after noon that'd be great plan on putting carbs on tomorrow after part arrives thanks!

Do you have a brace that ties the carbs back to the engine ??

