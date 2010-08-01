|
|
-
Jetting specs for 94 xp 657x with choke plates deleted and prok multifit air filters
Hey guys if anyone can help looking for some specs on jetting specs for my 94 xp 657x dual mikuni 38s, choke plates are deleted prok multifit air filters. Also what should my pop off be adjusting it down do 17psi while waiting for new rotary valve cover from sbt. Also converted all electrics to 95 xp 720 so stator is 4 wire. If anyone could get back to me by tomorrow after noon that'd be great plan on putting carbs on tomorrow after part arrives thanks!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Jetting specs for 94 xp 657x with choke plates deleted and prok multifit air filt
Do you have a brace that ties the carbs back to the engine ??
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules