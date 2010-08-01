Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 Superstock No Start!!?!? Please Help #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,920 800 Superstock No Start!!?!? Please Help I was gone this weekend when the race ski I built wouldn't start. Today I got back to take a look at it and I'm getting my but kicked here, please help. Everything is there (spark, compression, fuel) but it acts like it has no spark.



Last week it started running a little rough after having it dialed in like metal bits were on the pickup. I was getting a good signal from the pickup so I swapped the coil out and it smoothed out like that was it. It started one more time then nothing.



Now I've changed flywheels, mag cup, whole mag cover with different pickup, etc. RV timing is where I left it. Twice today it cranked randomly and ran with an ignition miss then shut off. I threw the parts in another ski and it runs perfect. I always have great spark though? What the hell? I'm forced to throw another engine in tomorrow but still have no idea why.



