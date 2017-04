Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx motor. Someone buy need it gone ASAP!!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Clovis Age 19 Posts 34 650sx motor. Someone buy need it gone ASAP!!!!!! Hey guys I really need this 650sx motor gone ASAP 150/150psi each cylinder in great shape. Again I need it gone ASAP trying to find my other ski build. That doesn't mean I'm going to let it go for nothing. Please send me a pm with an offer and we'll see where it goes.



MAKE AN OFFER. Will shop on your dime. Need it gone.

