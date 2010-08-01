pxctoday

  Today, 03:52 PM #1
    candysucker
    PWCToday Newbie
    Dec 2016
    Portland
    9

    440/550 - Kerker pipe & L&S exhaust manifold - Excellent condition

    FOR SALE:

    - Kerker pipe (440/550 piston port) - $150
    - L&S exhaust manifold (440/550) - $70


    Both in excellent condition. Have been on the same 1985 js550 since 1985.

    Package deal of $200 takes it all

    Contact:
    Phone (call/text) - 971.212.4419
    Email: prideaux.r.m@gmail.com

    Located in Portland, OR

    Kerker 1.pngKerker 2.png
  Today, 04:14 PM #2
    candysucker
    PWCToday Newbie
    Dec 2016
    Portland
    9

    Re: 440/550 - Kerker pipe & L&S exhaust manifold - Excellent condition

    Update: Willing to ship within the continental US for a small fee. Payments accepted via PayPal.
