|
|
-
440/550 - Kerker pipe & L&S exhaust manifold - Excellent condition
FOR SALE:
- Kerker pipe (440/550 piston port) - $150
- L&S exhaust manifold (440/550) - $70
Both in excellent condition. Have been on the same 1985 js550 since 1985.
Package deal of $200 takes it all
Contact:
Phone (call/text) - 971.212.4419
Email: prideaux.r.m@gmail.com
Located in Portland, OR
Kerker 1.pngKerker 2.png
-
Re: 440/550 - Kerker pipe & L&S exhaust manifold - Excellent condition
Update: Willing to ship within the continental US for a small fee. Payments accepted via PayPal.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules