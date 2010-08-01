Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: help me #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 61 help me so i went out and rode my ski yesterday i feel like when i grab full throttle out of the holeshot i am kinda not pushing enough water fast enough or cavitating, it will grab a second after but im wondering if i should try a variable for the mods im running to accomodate as i feel im just spinning my impeller far to fast out of the hole and its not grabbing right away and if so what variable should i be trying? or if there is another issue im overlooking





93 reed, ported, jetinetics charging flywheel, coffman halfpipe, sudco 42, skat 15.5, milled and redomed head, bored nozzle





any input or advice would be appreciated #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,185 Re: help me How big is the nozzle bored? Any damage to the pump or impeller?

XiR factory pipe for sale! - -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426 Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967 XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 61 Re: help me nozzle bored 1.25 over, brand new impeller no damage, and no damage what so ever to the pump

#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,767 Re: help me You sure there is no wear spots in the pump? Revs up, spins like crazy, barely moves, till you get it slightly moving, then it takes off?



#6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 61 Re: help me pump is sealed solid and the gap is perfect, i am wondering if i need more impeller cuz i am turning rpms so fast that my straight pitch isnt doing enough #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,208 Re: help me Had a '86 550 with Coffman half pipe, jetsport head, BN44....was running a straight pitch 16* in a js style (not sx) pump and I'm a heavier guy, never a cavitation issue, hit hard!

#8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 61 Re: help me absolutely positive, i just put this pump in a month ago with a brand new impeller, it grabs right out of the hole but i feel there is just a lil timing gap between grabbing full throttle and mving almost like i cant push enough water fast enough #9 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 221 Re: help me My guess would be a leak at the pump or your literal jetting is off. I would say swap the pump for something else and see if you get the same problem... Sounds like it's pushing a big gush of water out the back without sucking enough up and not hooking up.



Hows your motor sound? Normal? If so I'd be looking into a different pitch prop or diameter nozzle



