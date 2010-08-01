pxctoday

Thread: help me

  Today, 02:38 PM #1
    PARTYVULTURE
    PWCToday Regular
    help me

    so i went out and rode my ski yesterday i feel like when i grab full throttle out of the holeshot i am kinda not pushing enough water fast enough or cavitating, it will grab a second after but im wondering if i should try a variable for the mods im running to accomodate as i feel im just spinning my impeller far to fast out of the hole and its not grabbing right away and if so what variable should i be trying? or if there is another issue im overlooking


    93 reed, ported, jetinetics charging flywheel, coffman halfpipe, sudco 42, skat 15.5, milled and redomed head, bored nozzle


    any input or advice would be appreciated
  Today, 03:34 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: help me

    How big is the nozzle bored? Any damage to the pump or impeller?
  Today, 03:36 PM #3
    PARTYVULTURE
    Re: help me

    nozzle bored 1.25 over, brand new impeller no damage, and no damage what so ever to the pump
  Today, 03:37 PM #4
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: help me

    Pump sealed well? Gap between impeller and wear ring? Maybe a 16* impeller would fix that

  Today, 03:55 PM #5
    whazguude
    Re: help me

    You sure there is no wear spots in the pump? Revs up, spins like crazy, barely moves, till you get it slightly moving, then it takes off?

    Anyone under 125lbs. can ride it no problem?
  Today, 03:56 PM #6
    PARTYVULTURE
    Re: help me

    pump is sealed solid and the gap is perfect, i am wondering if i need more impeller cuz i am turning rpms so fast that my straight pitch isnt doing enough
  Today, 04:00 PM #7
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: help me

    Had a '86 550 with Coffman half pipe, jetsport head, BN44....was running a straight pitch 16* in a js style (not sx) pump and I'm a heavier guy, never a cavitation issue, hit hard!

  Today, 04:06 PM #8
    PARTYVULTURE
    Re: help me

    absolutely positive, i just put this pump in a month ago with a brand new impeller, it grabs right out of the hole but i feel there is just a lil timing gap between grabbing full throttle and mving almost like i cant push enough water fast enough
  Today, 04:09 PM #9
    StuRat
    Re: help me

    My guess would be a leak at the pump or your literal jetting is off. I would say swap the pump for something else and see if you get the same problem... Sounds like it's pushing a big gush of water out the back without sucking enough up and not hooking up.

    Hows your motor sound? Normal? If so I'd be looking into a different pitch prop or diameter nozzle
  Today, 04:32 PM #10
    PARTYVULTURE
    Re: help me

    my motor run perfectly, sounds amazing, snappy as could be, i felt like i am not sucking enough water into my pump for how much power im pushin out kinda, which is why i feel it is a prop issue as the ski run perfectly and when i am out riding anywhere from 1/4 to wfo it hits hard and responsive hence thinkin it might be a pitch isuue if that makes sense
