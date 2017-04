Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB ultra 150 carburetor long idle adjustment w/knob #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 371 WTB ultra 150 carburetor long idle adjustment w/knob Looking for a good used Ultra 150 idle adjustment screw assembly with knob part number 16021-3709. It goes from the carb up to a bracket between the front of the flame arrestor box and exhaust chamber. The one on the ski someone cut off the cable/tube/knob and only left the screw bottom. PM If you might have one.

