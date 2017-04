Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete xi ss part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location atlanata Posts 5 Complete xi ss part out Start stop switch. $50

Motor mounts (4) $40

E box with stator. $100

Single carb & f/a. $60

Drive shaft. $50

Pump. $80 plus shipping

Front storage cover... Make offer

Purple steering surround.. Make offer

Shortblock with sqeeked piston ???

