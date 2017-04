Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New Stand up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Moorhead Posts 1 New Stand up Hello all:



I am new to the world of stand ups and am looking to purchase a new one. I have a basic question, should I get the Kawasaki 1500 or Yamaha Superjet? Both are 2017, I am just curious if one is better than the other. Thanks in advance for your help! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,702 Re: New Stand up Yes #3 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,701 Blog Entries 1 Re: New Stand up If you want to go fast and only go fast get the Kawasaki.



If you want to go fast, but not as fast and be able to jump and do subs and freestyle and have an all around playful ski get the superjet.

