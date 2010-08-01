Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Motorcycle gear and parts for x2 stuff #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 36 Posts 33 Motorcycle gear and parts for x2 stuff 1. (500+ retail when new) XL Shoei RF1000 helmet. Solid black. Has chipped paint and broken visor quick connect. No visor included. Visor repair parts are under $20 from Mfg. (Paint and visor damage was from a buzzard that committed suicide. I was well into tripple digits when he decided he would end it all and from the median he took one step, two hops, and 1 flap of his wings, then exploded, taking my fairing/headlights, windscreen, left mirror and mount post (aluminum), helmet visor, and visor attachent system with him. Sorry for story, but when I tell anyone about it, everyone always asks, how did u not see a friggin 'Foghorn Leghorn' sized bird? I saw it, but it was walking from the shoulder out into the median prior to his suicide)

2. (450 retail when new) Black with white piping Alpinestars XL armored jacket. Traditional race suite style jacket, not the cheaper "its too hot to wear a leather jacket" jacket.

3. Black xl Alpinestars carbon fiber armored gloves that match the jacket (currently unable to locate tho)

4. OEM dual can exhaust and cat from a k7 GSXR1000.

5. OEM rear seat cover for blue/white k7 1k

6. Also have several size S and size M like new HJC helmets that match with the k7 1k blue/white paint scheme and a couple of the Blue Iridium mirrored visors. And a Joe-Rocket womans m soft armored lightweight jacket.



Im interested in trading all or some + additional $ if needed for a 650 x2 coffmans exhaust. Manifold/pipe/chamber and waterbox. Im also looking for a large hub cut down impeller and afterburner/stuffer setup.

