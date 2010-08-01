Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 Kawasaki STX 12F Water comes out exhaust manifold passage - Normal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location sykesville Age 61 Posts 1 04 Kawasaki STX 12F Water comes out exhaust manifold passage - Normal? Hi Everyone



I removed the exhaust manifold on my STX 12F ski and supplied water to the cooling supply hose connection on the manifold to fill it with water to precisely track down two pin hole leaks I was noticing on the underside of the manifold. Found them. In the process of running water through the exhaust manifold, two other things happened. Water came out of the exhaust ports where they mount to the head. This is normal, I know. BUT, water also came out the exhaust passage exit from the manifold where it normally connects to the water box. Reviewing the cooling water flow diagram in the service manual for this engine, it doesn't indicate water flowing through the exhaust passage of the manifold. It looks like all the water that is supplied to the manifold by the two connected hoses is supposed to flow to the head. The concern I have is that, in addition to the holes I found between the cooling passage of the manifold and the outside, I also may have corrosion holes between the cooling passage and the exhaust passage, which might continue to open up and ultimately starve the head of need cooling water. Is the water coming out the tail of the manifold supposed to do that by design?





