New X2 owner and Machinist
Hey all
Name is Dan. New to the Jet Ski scene but stumbled upon an x2 (which I always wanted one) and decided to buy it and do a little build. The engine runs now but as I am currently attending SAM Tech in Houston I just can't leave it bone stock. I am considering doing a bore and high compression build and have been doing my research on it but I wanted to know some opinions before I get started. I know for sure I will be rebuilding the top end and porting the cylinders as well. I am looking for reliability so I wanted some opinions on how big I should go with the build. I can do all of the machining work on my own which cuts my cost quite a bit so I'm open to any recommendations on that. Looking at a Mikuni carb and intake to go along with it and just doing some other "free" mods for now. Look forward to getting to learn a bit from yall and go from there!
Frequent Poster
Re: New X2 owner and Machinist
Look into the stock pipe mods and water box mods.
Smith Lake Alabama
