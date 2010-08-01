Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New X2 owner and Machinist #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Houston, TX Age 27 Posts 1 New X2 owner and Machinist Hey all



Name is Dan. New to the Jet Ski scene but stumbled upon an x2 (which I always wanted one) and decided to buy it and do a little build. The engine runs now but as I am currently attending SAM Tech in Houston I just can't leave it bone stock. I am considering doing a bore and high compression build and have been doing my research on it but I wanted to know some opinions before I get started. I know for sure I will be rebuilding the top end and porting the cylinders as well. I am looking for reliability so I wanted some opinions on how big I should go with the build. I can do all of the machining work on my own which cuts my cost quite a bit so I'm open to any recommendations on that. Looking at a Mikuni carb and intake to go along with it and just doing some other "free" mods for now. Look forward to getting to learn a bit from yall and go from there! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 254 Re: New X2 owner and Machinist Look into the stock pipe mods and water box mods.

Smith Lake Alabama >>>750sx restoration thread<<<



bare naked throttle bodies Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules