pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:20 AM #1
    murphyslaw
    murphyslaw is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Houston, TX
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1

    New X2 owner and Machinist

    Hey all

    Name is Dan. New to the Jet Ski scene but stumbled upon an x2 (which I always wanted one) and decided to buy it and do a little build. The engine runs now but as I am currently attending SAM Tech in Houston I just can't leave it bone stock. I am considering doing a bore and high compression build and have been doing my research on it but I wanted to know some opinions before I get started. I know for sure I will be rebuilding the top end and porting the cylinders as well. I am looking for reliability so I wanted some opinions on how big I should go with the build. I can do all of the machining work on my own which cuts my cost quite a bit so I'm open to any recommendations on that. Looking at a Mikuni carb and intake to go along with it and just doing some other "free" mods for now. Look forward to getting to learn a bit from yall and go from there!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:11 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    Frequent Poster scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    254

    Re: New X2 owner and Machinist

    Look into the stock pipe mods and water box mods.

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    bare naked throttle bodies
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 