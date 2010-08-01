pxctoday

  Today, 11:03 AM #1
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    Frequent Poster Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    30
    Posts
    238

    750 SXI PRO/800 Parts: Mikuni Carbs/PLD Pole/Intake Grate/Ride Plate etc...

    Parting out my 750 SXI Pro:

    Dual Mikuni 44SBN Setup:
    2 Mikuni SBN's Rebuilt Genuine Mikuni last Spring. Rode the ski over the weekend.
    R&D Dual Intake Manifold
    Kawi 750/800 Stock Reeds/Cages
    2 Blowsion Tornado Flame Arrestors with Outwears
    $325 shipped Cont. US

    PLD 750/800 Pole Setup
    PLD Aluminum Handlepole
    SXR Steering
    Hot Products Bars
    UMI Throttle
    ODI Lock On Grips
    Kawi 650 Lanyard Kill Switch
    $400 shipped Cont. US

    750 SXI Pro Extended Ride Plate (like new) $130 Shipped
    750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Intake Grate (like new) $100 shipped
    750 SXI Pro Fuel Tank and Foam (No Fuel Pickup) $75 shipped

    IMG_1976.JPGIMG_1977.JPG
    IMG_1982.JPGIMG_1983.JPGIMG_1984.JPG
    IMG_1985.JPGIMG_1987.JPG
    IMG_1986.JPG
    IMG_1989.JPG


    All prices shipped cont. US OBO. Want to make this quick!

    Luke
  Today, 11:45 AM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,947

    Re: 750 SXI PRO/800 Parts: Mikuni Carbs/PLD Pole/Intake Grate/Ride Plate etc...

    Jet Luke, what is happening with your pro hull?
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
  Today, 11:50 AM #3
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    Frequent Poster Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    30
    Posts
    238

    Re: 750 SXI PRO/800 Parts: Mikuni Carbs/PLD Pole/Intake Grate/Ride Plate etc...

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Jet Luke, what is happening with your pro hull?
    IMG_1988.JPG

    Hey Kurt....It's available! I'll shoot you a PM with some details.

    Luke
  Today, 01:09 PM #4
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    Frequent Poster scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    254

    Re: 750 SXI PRO/800 Parts: Mikuni Carbs/PLD Pole/Intake Grate/Ride Plate etc...

    also interested in hull

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    bare naked throttle bodies
  Today, 01:23 PM #5
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    Frequent Poster Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    30
    Posts
    238

    Re: 750 SXI PRO/800 Parts: Mikuni Carbs/PLD Pole/Intake Grate/Ride Plate etc...

    Quote Originally Posted by scottw090 View Post
    also interested in hull
    PM'd
  Today, 01:40 PM #6
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    4,763

    Re: 750 SXI PRO/800 Parts: Mikuni Carbs/PLD Pole/Intake Grate/Ride Plate etc...

    You can all blow me! I want the hull too.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

