Parting out my 750 SXI Pro:
Dual Mikuni 44SBN Setup:
2 Mikuni SBN's Rebuilt Genuine Mikuni last Spring. Rode the ski over the weekend.
R&D Dual Intake Manifold
Kawi 750/800 Stock Reeds/Cages
2 Blowsion Tornado Flame Arrestors with Outwears
$325 shipped Cont. US
PLD 750/800 Pole Setup
PLD Aluminum Handlepole
SXR Steering
Hot Products Bars
UMI Throttle
ODI Lock On Grips
Kawi 650 Lanyard Kill Switch
$400 shipped Cont. US
750 SXI Pro Extended Ride Plate (like new) $130 Shipped
750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Intake Grate (like new) $100 shipped
750 SXI Pro Fuel Tank and Foam (No Fuel Pickup) $75 shipped
All prices shipped cont. US OBO. Want to make this quick!
Luke