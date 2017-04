Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GSX Limited Grounding Help (No motor in Hull) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location New York Age 35 Posts 60 GSX Limited Grounding Help (No motor in Hull) Good Morning guys! I am looking for some advice assistance in grounding my electrical system to do some VTS trouble shooting and fixing as well as my fuel baffle and gauge. Issue is my motor is out for rebuild so the the typical ground connections are not there. Was trying to make sense of a good point, from the wiring diagram, to hook the battery negative to in the system but cant find it.

Advice is greatly appreciated, Thanks His: 1998 GSX Limited Jet kit and F/A's, Custom Top and Bottom Paint.



Hers: 1999 GTI, Stock with Custom Top and Bottom Paint Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) jeatmon, ZROC350 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules