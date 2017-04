Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NYNJA C4 Exhaust/FPP 750 Manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 30 Posts 234 NYNJA C4 Exhaust/FPP 750 Manifold Selling my NYNJA Exhaust Setup:



Polished C4 Chamber

NYNJA Headpipe; water screws turn free

Factory 750 Manifold

Aluminum/Silicone Tubing (will work for sxi/pro etc...)



$600 shipped Cont. US + PP fees or gift.

IMG_1979.JPGIMG_1980.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 18 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 18 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules