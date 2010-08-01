Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Just saying hi :) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 19 Just saying hi :) Leshaire from the outskirts of Atlanta here. I just got into PWCs last summer and now am addicted, as most of you I'm sure. I have a 99 SuperJet with a WaveRunner 760 twin carb, and most of the works that I enjoy the hell out of. I got my fiancé a 96 WaveRunner to ride with me. Then yesterday on a whim I got an X2 for $50 lol. Needs a battery, plugs, and a bendix as I can tell so far. Once installed I'll check compression etc and know more. I figured for $50 screwwww it. Anyways, I plan on being a little more active on here. Thanks!

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,944 Re: Just saying hi :) Hello from Michigan!



