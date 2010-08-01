pxctoday

  Today, 08:00 AM #1
    Leshaire
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    19

    Just saying hi :)

    Leshaire from the outskirts of Atlanta here. I just got into PWCs last summer and now am addicted, as most of you I'm sure. I have a 99 SuperJet with a WaveRunner 760 twin carb, and most of the works that I enjoy the hell out of. I got my fiancé a 96 WaveRunner to ride with me. Then yesterday on a whim I got an X2 for $50 lol. Needs a battery, plugs, and a bendix as I can tell so far. Once installed I'll check compression etc and know more. I figured for $50 screwwww it. Anyways, I plan on being a little more active on here. Thanks!
  Today, 08:29 AM #2
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,944

    Re: Just saying hi :)

    Hello from Michigan!
