Seadoo gts won't start
At the end of last summer the wife seadoo quit running. Turned out one of the pistons burned up pretty bad. I installed a remanufactured top end kit from an online supplier. Everything went together good. Just got around to installing the motor back in the ski and it won't start. It has 150 compression in both cylinders. Good spark and I rebuilt the carb just to be sure. It seams to want to start and will run for a bit but as soon as I give it throttle it just dies. Any ideas ? I'm about to give up and get her a craigslist ski. She really like this one though, it was always real reliable and never had an issue.
