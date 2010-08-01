Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder. #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location CA Posts 554 Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder. I am converting my 94 750sx from single to dual Keihins. I need the the throttle cable holder that mounts to the motor. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,992 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder. i think i have one, i will check #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,898 Re: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder. I have one with or without a choke cable holder, $20 shipped for either one, includes hardware. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:22 AM . .......

