  1. Today, 12:13 AM #1
    redlines
    Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder.

    I am converting my 94 750sx from single to dual Keihins. I need the the throttle cable holder that mounts to the motor.
  2. Today, 12:18 AM #2
    SBrider
    Re: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder.

    i think i have one, i will check
  3. Today, 12:21 AM #3
    JonnyX2
    Re: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder.

    I have one with or without a choke cable holder, $20 shipped for either one, includes hardware.
