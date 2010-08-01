|
|
-
I dream skis
Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder.
I am converting my 94 750sx from single to dual Keihins. I need the the throttle cable holder that mounts to the motor.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder.
i think i have one, i will check
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawa 750 SXI/PRO throttle cable holder.
I have one with or without a choke cable holder, $20 shipped for either one, includes hardware.
Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:22 AM.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules