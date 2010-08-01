Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Guage swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Odenville, Alabama Age 39 Posts 23 Guage swap If i wanted to swap my standard guage that just has the oil light over to the digital meter that shows fuel level, what all would i need to change besides the wheel on the ride plate, corresponding cable up to guage and the guage itself?



98 wave venture 700 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) don37725 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules