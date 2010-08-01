|
2005 r12 max rpm
I just picked up a 2005 r12 and my gauge is showing around 7,000 rpm at wot. Is that normal for it to run that many rpms? I also have a 2005 r12x which the Rpms are in the 6,000 range which from what I read is normal. Any hep would be appreciated!
