Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spring startup -- no tachometer showing on both a VX and FXHO #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Lake Norman, NC Posts 365 Spring startup -- no tachometer showing on both a VX and FXHO Reinstalled charged batteries in both 2005 FXHO and 2007 VX Deluxe. Both winter stored on EZ-Port 3 lifts on water (as in past). Both quickly started up smoothly, but the instrument panel of both skis showed no tachometer marking or rpm indication. The other panel marking could be seen. I expect corrosion or dirty connections are the problem, as there was no problem last fall and same problem now on two different skis. Not able to launch yet due to dock rebuilds underway, so have time to resolve before season gets active. Any tips on specific electrical connection locations to check out as likely source or similar experiences would be appreciated. These skis have been very dependable so have not yet been into the under-panel area. ===

2005 FX HO Cruiser, 2007 VX Deluxe

