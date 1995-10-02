Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cranking Amps killed my motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 29 Cranking Amps killed my motor I hate to post the generic "won't start" post but here it goes.



Finally got my '79 440 back together. 440 bottom end/crank. Lightened flywheel. Ported 550 top end. 550 ebox. All the goodies... I was starting it for the first time using a motorcycle battery with 310 CCA at 19Ah. (just to start it before I buy a true PWC battery)



I lost spark after multiple times of getting a sputtering engine to barely run, and man did it run rough...



So did a battery with high cranking amps kill my voltage regulator or something else? No spark in both cylinders. I tried 4 different B7ES plugs. They were all brand new plugs.



I will get out there tomorrow and do some resistance testing and pull the flywheel to make sure the woodruff key didn't shear. '79 JS440(550 swap) #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,895 Re: Cranking Amps killed my motor No, that would not kill the regulator. Hooking the battery up backwards would. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,472 Re: Cranking Amps killed my motor A battery capable of delivering high current will in itself not cause any damage to your ski. The amount of current that goes through your's ski's electrical system is determined by the ski, not the battery. A battery that delivers too high voltage can damage it (which is almost impossible unless you really have the wrong type of battery) or as JonnyX2 mentioned, reverse polarity. I have hooked up 800 CCA batteries to skis before to jump start them with no damage.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules