  Today, 07:07 PM
    Kansan
    Aug 2016
    Shawnee Kansas
    18
    29

    Cranking Amps killed my motor

    I hate to post the generic "won't start" post but here it goes.

    Finally got my '79 440 back together. 440 bottom end/crank. Lightened flywheel. Ported 550 top end. 550 ebox. All the goodies... I was starting it for the first time using a motorcycle battery with 310 CCA at 19Ah. (just to start it before I buy a true PWC battery)

    I lost spark after multiple times of getting a sputtering engine to barely run, and man did it run rough...

    So did a battery with high cranking amps kill my voltage regulator or something else? No spark in both cylinders. I tried 4 different B7ES plugs. They were all brand new plugs.

    I will get out there tomorrow and do some resistance testing and pull the flywheel to make sure the woodruff key didn't shear.
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
  Today, 07:09 PM
    JonnyX2
    Jun 2006
    Sin City USA
    53
    29,895

    Re: Cranking Amps killed my motor

    No, that would not kill the regulator. Hooking the battery up backwards would.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 08:14 PM
    linkman
    Aug 2011
    Austin, Texas, USA
    51
    5,472

    Re: Cranking Amps killed my motor

    A battery capable of delivering high current will in itself not cause any damage to your ski. The amount of current that goes through your's ski's electrical system is determined by the ski, not the battery. A battery that delivers too high voltage can damage it (which is almost impossible unless you really have the wrong type of battery) or as JonnyX2 mentioned, reverse polarity. I have hooked up 800 CCA batteries to skis before to jump start them with no damage.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
