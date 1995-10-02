|
|
-
Cranking Amps killed my motor
I hate to post the generic "won't start" post but here it goes.
Finally got my '79 440 back together. 440 bottom end/crank. Lightened flywheel. Ported 550 top end. 550 ebox. All the goodies... I was starting it for the first time using a motorcycle battery with 310 CCA at 19Ah. (just to start it before I buy a true PWC battery)
I lost spark after multiple times of getting a sputtering engine to barely run, and man did it run rough...
So did a battery with high cranking amps kill my voltage regulator or something else? No spark in both cylinders. I tried 4 different B7ES plugs. They were all brand new plugs.
I will get out there tomorrow and do some resistance testing and pull the flywheel to make sure the woodruff key didn't shear.
Re: Cranking Amps killed my motor
No, that would not kill the regulator. Hooking the battery up backwards would.
Re: Cranking Amps killed my motor
A battery capable of delivering high current will in itself not cause any damage to your ski. The amount of current that goes through your's ski's electrical system is determined by the ski, not the battery. A battery that delivers too high voltage can damage it (which is almost impossible unless you really have the wrong type of battery) or as JonnyX2 mentioned, reverse polarity. I have hooked up 800 CCA batteries to skis before to jump start them with no damage.
