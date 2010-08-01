Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Effed up flywheel? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 32 Posts 2,524 Effed up flywheel? Has anyone ever experienced a flywheel to prevent spark due to corrosion or any other bs build up over magnets? Last edited by Camasaki; Today at 06:30 PM . #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,895 Re: Effed up flywheel? Yes but only extreme cases of contamination, like metal shavings from a chewed up bendix. .......

Only in those extreme situations huh?

I'm chasing my *** on this x2. Should be running **** but no fire for my holes.

Going to swap flywheels and see what's good.

