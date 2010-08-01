pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:30 PM #1
    Camasaki
    Camasaki is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Camasaki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Palm springs ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,524

    Effed up flywheel?

    Has anyone ever experienced a flywheel to prevent spark due to corrosion or any other bs build up over magnets?
    Last edited by Camasaki; Today at 06:30 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:11 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,895

    Re: Effed up flywheel?

    Yes but only extreme cases of contamination, like metal shavings from a chewed up bendix.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:38 PM #3
    Camasaki
    Camasaki is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Camasaki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Palm springs ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,524

    Re: Effed up flywheel?

    Only in those extreme situations huh?
    I'm chasing my *** on this x2. Should be running **** but no fire for my holes.
    Going to swap flywheels and see what's good.
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 