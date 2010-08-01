|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Effed up flywheel?
Has anyone ever experienced a flywheel to prevent spark due to corrosion or any other bs build up over magnets?
Last edited by Camasaki; Today at 06:30 PM.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Effed up flywheel?
Yes but only extreme cases of contamination, like metal shavings from a chewed up bendix.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Effed up flywheel?
Only in those extreme situations huh?
I'm chasing my *** on this x2. Should be running **** but no fire for my holes.
Going to swap flywheels and see what's good.
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules