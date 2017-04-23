Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: The last of my SXR parts #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,884 The last of my SXR parts Skat Trak stainless v2 intake grate

Skat Trak 140/75 long nose 14-19 impeller

Stock CDi

Stator (unmounted)

Pickup coil (unmounted)

Flywheel

Unlimited Japan stainless hood latch and catch

Ibody flame arrestor adapters (2)

FPP timing advance jumper (2)

Throttle cable bracket

Throttle/choke cable bracket

Hem joints for steering cable (2)

Reed cages with stuffers (3) one has good reeds

Newmiller ported short-block, milled and re-chambered stock head, total loss setup, 13hrs run time

Kommander built pump gas super-stock with A-booster Novi 48s on a brand new Boyesen intake



I also have 2 shop carts, a beach tote and a 2 bank Battery Tender, they are listed with pics in the MISC section of the Kawasaki classifieds.



Make a reasonable offer on any of it!















PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,942 Re: The last of my SXR parts Jonny, do you know if anyone makes a harness to go from your cdi to a 2003/ sxi harness?



Not that I know of.



I also have one complete stock exhaust and one complete stock flame arrestor.



I also have several partial exhausts and flame arrestors.



I forgot to add that the Kommander motor has ZERO hours on it. Never been started. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 05:57 PM . .......

