The last of my SXR parts
Skat Trak stainless v2 intake grate
Skat Trak 140/75 long nose 14-19 impeller
Stock CDi
Stator (unmounted)
Pickup coil (unmounted)
Flywheel
Unlimited Japan stainless hood latch and catch
Ibody flame arrestor adapters (2)
FPP timing advance jumper (2)
Throttle cable bracket
Throttle/choke cable bracket
Hem joints for steering cable (2)
Reed cages with stuffers (3) one has good reeds
Newmiller ported short-block, milled and re-chambered stock head, total loss setup, 13hrs run time
Kommander built pump gas super-stock with A-booster Novi 48s on a brand new Boyesen intake
I also have 2 shop carts, a beach tote and a 2 bank Battery Tender, they are listed with pics in the MISC section of the Kawasaki classifieds.
Make a reasonable offer on any of it!
Re: The last of my SXR parts
Jonny, do you know if anyone makes a harness to go from your cdi to a 2003/ sxi harness?
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
Re: The last of my SXR parts
Not that I know of.
I also have one complete stock exhaust and one complete stock flame arrestor.
I also have several partial exhausts and flame arrestors.
I forgot to add that the Kommander motor has ZERO hours on it. Never been started.
