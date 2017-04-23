pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:26 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    The last of my SXR parts

    Skat Trak stainless v2 intake grate
    Skat Trak 140/75 long nose 14-19 impeller
    Stock CDi
    Stator (unmounted)
    Pickup coil (unmounted)
    Flywheel
    Unlimited Japan stainless hood latch and catch
    Ibody flame arrestor adapters (2)
    FPP timing advance jumper (2)
    Throttle cable bracket
    Throttle/choke cable bracket
    Hem joints for steering cable (2)
    Reed cages with stuffers (3) one has good reeds
    Newmiller ported short-block, milled and re-chambered stock head, total loss setup, 13hrs run time
    Kommander built pump gas super-stock with A-booster Novi 48s on a brand new Boyesen intake

    I also have 2 shop carts, a beach tote and a 2 bank Battery Tender, they are listed with pics in the MISC section of the Kawasaki classifieds.

    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  2. Today, 05:51 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: The last of my SXR parts

    Jonny, do you know if anyone makes a harness to go from your cdi to a 2003/ sxi harness?
  3. Today, 05:55 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Re: The last of my SXR parts

    Not that I know of.

    I also have one complete stock exhaust and one complete stock flame arrestor.

    I also have several partial exhausts and flame arrestors.

    I forgot to add that the Kommander motor has ZERO hours on it. Never been started.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
