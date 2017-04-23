Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Chico, CA Posts 2 Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100 I just bought a couple of ZXI's and was getting the 2003 to run before I took it to the lake and I took the flame arresotr off and put a little fuel in the carbs to help it start and noticed a flat black piece of rubber laying in the #2 carb, it looked like it was almost a sleeve of sorts, but I know it didn't belong there as the other 2 carbs didn't have one. When I tried to pick it up, it fell apart. So I used a pair of tweezers to remove it all. Just wondering now, if there IS some sort of sleeve that goes inside the carbs and the other two carbs just broke up and were disintegrated by blowing through the engine...? Anyone else ever seen this before? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 188 Re: Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100 Any pics of this mess? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Chico, CA Posts 2 Re: Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100 20170423_122322.jpg20170423_122403.jpg20170423_122406.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

