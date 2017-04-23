pxctoday

  Today, 02:47 PM #1
    apensity
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Chico, CA
    Posts
    2

    Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100

    I just bought a couple of ZXI's and was getting the 2003 to run before I took it to the lake and I took the flame arresotr off and put a little fuel in the carbs to help it start and noticed a flat black piece of rubber laying in the #2 carb, it looked like it was almost a sleeve of sorts, but I know it didn't belong there as the other 2 carbs didn't have one. When I tried to pick it up, it fell apart. So I used a pair of tweezers to remove it all. Just wondering now, if there IS some sort of sleeve that goes inside the carbs and the other two carbs just broke up and were disintegrated by blowing through the engine...? Anyone else ever seen this before?
  Today, 03:17 PM #2
    x2crew
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    188

    Re: Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100

    Any pics of this mess?
  Today, 03:25 PM #3
    apensity
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Chico, CA
    Posts
    2

    Re: Partial black sleeve in carb in 2003 ZXI1100

    20170423_122322.jpg20170423_122403.jpg20170423_122406.jpg
