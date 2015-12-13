pxctoday

  Today, 02:19 PM
    JonnyX2
    Shop Carts (2) Heavy Duty

    These are square tube welded carts with 4" swivel casters and carpeted bunks. Good for Stand-Ups, X2s and Blasters. $60 each or both for $100, pickup in Las Vegas

  Today, 02:25 PM
    Rod Peters
    Re: Shop Carts (2) Heavy Duty

    Great deal but i'm in Colorado
