Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1980 ( late ) JS440 wont start.. all seems okay. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Barrie, Ontario Posts 28 1980 ( late ) JS440 wont start.. all seems okay. 1980 late in year model JS440 slightly different ebox

starter switch and cables white and orange test good with ohmmeter.

Stop switch and cables tested good with ohmmeter.

New ground cable connected to bolt at rear of starter all connection points clean bare metal.

New starter cable.

Replaced the soleniod..twice.

Starter is good have 3 of them and tested

stop button relay tests good with ohmmeter

Battery good.

crossing solenoid with screwdriver engages starter

crossing white(grey on replacement soleniod) and orange wires does nothing.

was starting and then one day last summer just stopped engaging the starter one day. I've had it apart several times now and banging my head on the table.

any thoughts?

Included pics of the situation .

Secure the solenoid to the ebox. Do you have the ebox grounded?

