|
|
-
1980 ( late ) JS440 wont start.. all seems okay.
1980 late in year model JS440 slightly different ebox
starter switch and cables white and orange test good with ohmmeter.
Stop switch and cables tested good with ohmmeter.
New ground cable connected to bolt at rear of starter all connection points clean bare metal.
New starter cable.
Replaced the soleniod..twice.
Starter is good have 3 of them and tested
stop button relay tests good with ohmmeter
Battery good.
crossing solenoid with screwdriver engages starter
crossing white(grey on replacement soleniod) and orange wires does nothing.
was starting and then one day last summer just stopped engaging the starter one day. I've had it apart several times now and banging my head on the table.
any thoughts?
Included pics of the situation .
ebox.jpgebox0.jpgebox1.jpgebox2.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1980 ( late ) JS440 wont start.. all seems okay.
Secure the solenoid to the ebox. Do you have the ebox grounded?
Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 02:04 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- PrickofMisery
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules