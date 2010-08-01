|
98 Seadoo GTX 951 parts for sale, engine, MPEM, pump, hood, etc
Hey guys looking to move some parts off a 98 GTX 951 Limited
951 engine short block 120psi/125 psi running $625 plus shipping
MPEM with two matching keys $250 shipped
Jetpump with impeller (factory) $150 plus shipping
I have red seats, and a bunch of misc parts. Let me know what you need.
