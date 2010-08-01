Hey guys looking to move some parts off a 98 GTX 951 Limited

951 engine short block 120psi/125 psi running $625 plus shipping

MPEM with two matching keys $250 shipped

Jetpump with impeller (factory) $150 plus shipping

I have red seats, and a bunch of misc parts. Let me know what you need.

101_3833.JPG101_4034.JPG101_4048.JPG101_4020.JPG101_4065.JPG101_4088.JPG