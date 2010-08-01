Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550-->750 conversion ski part out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Billings, MT Age 28 Posts 83 550-->750 conversion ski part out I have a 1990 550sx hull with the Rhaas 750 pump conversion and ported/overbored 750 motor I am parting out. Would like to sell the hull and pump as one since they were custom fit and the 750 pump had to be modified for the kit. Message me for details and prices.

- ported/ 0.5mm overbore big pin 750 motor (new gaskets)

- 650 stator with extension to the wires

- lightened 650 flywheel

- 550 bed plate adapter

- 650 exhaust pipe

- dual carb manifold

- dual keinin carbs

-R&D single carb manifold

- single SNB 44mm carb

-aftermarket waterbox

- fuel tank

-new fuel lines

- 500 gph bilge with handlebar switch

- 10/16 hooker impeller

- titanium drive shaft

-SBT high torque starter

-550 e-box with 650 electronic parts

- quick steer plate

- probably some extra stuff I haven't mentioned.

The hull has a Dakine foot strap I also installed with custom hydroturf.

C57FE15B-57AF-4058-9CB0-2DFD666D96F0.jpgIMG_0808.JPGIMG_0809.JPGIMG_0810.JPG

IMG_0717.JPGIMG_0831.JPGIMG_0815.JPGIMG_0848.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules