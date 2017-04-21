Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990-1993 Superjet 701 Midshift Housing Swap #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,942 1990-1993 Superjet 701 Midshift Housing Swap Picked up a time capsule 91 Superjet. Building it for a second ski. Didn't know they had the smaller midshaft. I'm droping in more than twice the stock hp so I felt the midshaft had to be changed. Everything I read said the 701 housing wouldn't work and to top it off the stock one gets to hot to touch after riding. I thought the stock midshaft was bad but after getting a new rebuilt one thats just how they are, very stiff and hard to turn. Thats gota rob a little hp and couldn't last long running big power.



After looking at the 650 and 701 housings stacked on top of one another it didn't seen to be much work to make the swap. I did have to rotate the houseing one hole so the coupler cover will just mount to the engine. I also had to fill in the location pin holes and cut off and relocate the bilge pump mount. You'll also need 1 Seadoo hex head bolt same size as stock bolt. Also it needs to be rounded so you wont have to grind so much off the 701 housing. The bottom two bolts I used same size Kawasaki bolts with small washers. When you open the bottom two holes it moves the bolts to close to the housing for the stock bolts with big washers to work.

Thats it, very simple mod with minimal tools and work.



Just thought I'd share,

drift





