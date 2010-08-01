|
|
-
650sx cooling problems !!!
hey guys took my ski out for the first time after putting a remanufactured engine in it. Finally got it to run so I went for a short ride on the lake. well after about 5 minutes it was smoking hot. water was coming out of the pisser so I assume there is water getting to the block what else could of caused it to get hot? plugged water line maybe? im new to these so any help would be greatly appreciated
