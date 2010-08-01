pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:48 PM #1
    bodydropped72
    bodydropped72 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    bakersfield,ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    30

    650sx cooling problems !!!

    hey guys took my ski out for the first time after putting a remanufactured engine in it. Finally got it to run so I went for a short ride on the lake. well after about 5 minutes it was smoking hot. water was coming out of the pisser so I assume there is water getting to the block what else could of caused it to get hot? plugged water line maybe? im new to these so any help would be greatly appreciated
    Last edited by bodydropped72; Today at 08:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. kingal69

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 