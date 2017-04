Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB C-75 Big Hub cut back for 650 pump #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,774 WTB C-75 Big Hub cut back for 650 pump Looking for a little more pitch. I installed my MSD total loss and now it seems like I need more pitch. It revs up so fast it doesn't seem to bite as hard as it used to. I presently have a 10/18 with a stuffer. looking for a 11/19 or 13/18. Let me know what you got 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 6 guests) ALSWEL, Riverrat650sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

